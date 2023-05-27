Oklahoma Spelling Bee Champion prepares for Scripps National Spelling Bee

TULSA, Okla. — For months, a seventh grade student at Regent Preparatory School in Tulsa has been focused on one thing: preparing for the 95th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. As one of two Oklahoma champions, Hannah Kauffman will be one of 231 spellers from across the country will travel to the Washington D.C. area to compete.

In the quiet of her room, Hannah studies for the Scripps National Spelling Bee using an app, word lists and flash cards.

"It's been a lot. It's been hard work," said Hannah Kauffman, 13.

Yet she found a way to make it fun, too. Hannah combined spelling with her love of Irish Dance. She spells out the words her mother recites while dancing.

"Or sometimes while she's painting she'll be listening to word lists and I think those different avenues will help her," said Christina Kauffman, Hannah's mother.

Hannah's parents are both teachers. She also has another edge over the competition: her big sister, Mary.

"She also won when she was in 7th grade and she was 31st in the national spelling bee," Hannah stated. "She didn't get to go to DC because it was the Covid year."

So, Mary shares her experience... and offers advice.

"Once the day is there, however much studying she has done is what she knows," said Mary Kauffman, Hannah's sister and a Oklahoma's representative in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. "So, just chill, relax and have fun with the competition."

The entire family helps Hannah prepare.

"I have quizzed her quite a bit," added Christina Kaufman, "but her siblings have helped a lot and my husband has helped periodically as well, too. So it's been a family effort."

In the months since winning the Regional Bee to represent Oklahoma, Hannah has spent long hours studying. She is proud to represent her school, Regent Preparatory, her family and the state of Oklahoma on the national stage. This multi-talented 13-year old will even be featured in the Bee's opening video playing "America the Beautiful" on the flute.

"I'm really excited," Hannah said. "It's a great opportunity but I'm also really nervous."

So, as she studies and even prays, she will head to the national competition knowing her family is cheering for her... including her younger brothers, Luke and Jake, who have also expressed an interest in competing in the spelling bee.

"I hope that she does really good and remembers all of her words," said Jake Kauffman, brother.

"Congratulations! You can do it," added Luke Kauffman, Hannah's youngest brother.

"No matter how she does we will all still be proud of her," Mary said with a smile.

Hannah and her mother leave Sunday for a week-long Scripps National Spelling Bee experience.

The schedule for theScripps National Spelling Bee:

* Preliminaries, Tuesday, May 30, 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. et, watch on Ion

* Quarterfinals, Wednesday, May 31, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. et, watch on Ion

* Semifinals, Wednesday, May 31, 8 - 10 p.m. et, watch on Ion

* Finals, Thursday, June 1, 8 - 10 p.m. et, watch on Ion

