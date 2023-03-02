Oklahoma special election early voting begins

TULSA, Okla. — It’s time to break out those voter registration cards and IDs because early voting for the March 7 special election begins Thursday.

On your ballot, you'll see State Question 820 asking Oklahomans if marijuana should be expanded to recreational use for those 21 and up.

There are a hand full of counties that show a proposition will also be on the ballot, but all registered voters in Oklahoma will get the chance to weigh in on marijuana.

This won't be the first time marijuana has been on the ballot. In 2018, voters approved medical marijuana. Ballotpedia shows more than 507,000 people voted yes on that, with a total of more than 892,000 people voting. We're watching for a similarly large turnout this special election.

So for those who want to cast their vote early, people should know early voting is both Thursday and Friday from 8 in the morning to 6 at night.

Early voting locations are different from your polling location on Election Day.

So if you live in Tulsa County, you can either go to the Tulsa County Election Board or the Hardesty Regional Library. In Okmulgee County, you will head to the county election board office. The same goes for Creek County. In Osage, go to the Osage County Fairgrounds. In Wagoner County, you can go to Northeastern State University or First Baptist Church of Wagoner. In Rogers County, residents have a choice of Central Baptist Church in Owasso or the election board office.

If you don't see your county listed for early voting specifically, people can check on their local election board office website, and social media or the state has compiled a master list. If you are using that list, you should still double-check the location as 2 News has noticed for Wagoner County there have been some polling location changes that haven’t been updated on the state's master list yet.

When heading to the polls, remember you will need either your current unexpired government ID or your voter registration card.

Only those registered can cast a ballot for this special election. That registration deadline was Feb. 10, so if you missed it, you won’t be able to vote this time around.

There are more elections scheduled for the next two months, so to have your voice heard, you will want to make sure you register in time. The deadline to register for the April 4 election is March 10 and April 14 is the registration deadline to vote in the May 9 election.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --