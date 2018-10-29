Oklahoma special ed teacher arrested for trafficking meth

Records show a special education teacher at Canadian High School has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in McIntosh County.



A probable cause affidavit states deputies and the Porum police executed a search warrant Sunday evening on the rural home of Anthony Grant, 35. According to the document, teacher Nichole Hamm, 33, was present at the home and, for about 5 minutes, refused to open the door for police.



Investigators say Hamm told them there were drugs in the residence, and they found 276 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with syringes, a glass smoking pipe, digital scales and baggies.



A stolen Honda personal watercraft was discovered outdoors, the affidavit says. Hamm reportedly admitted to pulling with her truck earlier in the day.



Grant and Hamm both were arrested for trafficking meth and possession of paraphernalia. In addition, Grant was arrested on a complaint of maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept/sold and the unlawful use of surveillance cameras for the purpose of avoiding detection while committing felonies, the affidavit says. Hamm also is facing charges for concealing stolen property.



On Monday evening, the Canadian Public Schools website still listed Hamm as a special education teacher. Records show Hamm lives in Quinton.



