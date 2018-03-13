Oklahoma Senate OKs adoption bill LGBT group is fighting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A bill that opponents say would allow religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples, single people and non-Christians has cleared the Oklahoma Senate.

Senate Bill 1140 passed 35-9 Tuesday and now heads to the House.

The bill would cover child-placing agencies that block adoptive parents who do not meet the agencies' religious or moral standards.

Republican Sen. Greg Treat sponsored the bill and said it would protect that practice from potential lawsuits.

Gay rights advocates say the measure is unnecessary and would keep children from loving homes. The group Freedom Oklahoma launched a campaign Monday to kill the bill.

Similar laws have been passed in at least seven other states, including Alabama, South Dakota and Texas last year. A bill with similar language has been introduced in U.S. Congress.

