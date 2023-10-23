Oklahoma Senate Committee looks to increase turkey population

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Despite having a mountain named after them the turkey population in Oklahoma is in declining.

An Oklahoma state Senate committee is looking at solutions to reverse the decline in population and bring the state back to good levels.

Turkey is one of the most sought-after animals for hunters, especially when fall turkey season opens however other aspects accelerate the decrease.

The Senate Tourism and Wildlife Committee spoke to experts about the turkey population decline and possible actionable efforts.

Following the conversation, Senator Blake Stephens from Tahlequah requested a study to review actions that can be taken to increase the population.

As someone who grew up hunting in rural Oklahoma, I’m extremely concerned and saddened by the disturbing drop we’ve seen in our state’s turkey population in recent years.



We have a legislative and moral responsibility to protect not only our state lands, but the species that inhabit them, including the wild turkey. I appreciate the recommendations we received from our state’s wildlife experts and am looking forward to working with my colleagues to help better protect the majestic thunder chicken as it is fondly referred to.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports the turkey population decreased by 30% since 2016 and continues to go down.

The United States Department of Agriculture said the main reason for the decrease in population is other wildlife. Animals like skunks, raccoons, and birds prey on turkey nests.

The state Senate committee will look at legislation to create safe habitat sites, maintain turkey preservation zones, and decrease predators in protected spots.

