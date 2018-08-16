Oklahoma School of Deaf closes due to threat

SULPHUR, Okla. - The Oklahoma School of Deaf said they closed their campus Thursday due to a threat.

School officials said they received a threatening phone call at approximately 12:22 p.m. threatening "grave danger" to anyone associated with a school employee unless that person was fired within 48 hours.

The school said they contacted the Sulphur Police Department, who then contacted the FBI.

Officials said the school has postponed enrollment, which was scheduled for Saturday.

Officials said they believe the threatening phone call is connected with a series of social media posts, phone calls and emails.

The communications alleged that a family member of the employee has made negative social media statement about a transgender student attending Achilles Independent Schools, officials said.

