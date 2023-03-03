Oklahoma school districts weigh in on impact of State Question 820

TULSA, Okla. — State Question 820 would legalize adult use of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

Supporters say sales of marijuana would generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the state.

If SQ820 passes, people 21 and older would be able to buy marijuana for recreational use, it would allow people to have up to eight ounces of weed, six plants, and six seedling plants. The state would impose a 15 percent excise tax on each sale.

Michelle Tilley is the campaign director for Yes On 820 and a mother of two. She says the state question encompasses several positive factors like regulation.

“It’s very important this market is regulated, and that we are legalizing this in order to ensure that we have safe products in Oklahoma,” says Tilley.

The legislation would also create a pathway for courts to resentence, reverse or expunge people’s prior marijuana-related convictions. Derek Blackburn is the executive director of student services at broken arrow public schools. He says if SQ820 passes, it will negatively impact schools.

“This is not just a slap on the wrist at school,” says Blackburn. “The kid is going to be suspended. With that, we know there is loss in academics. Let alone the academic piece, you have the health concern.”

He says since legalizing medical marijuana in Oklahoma, Broken Arrow Public Schools has seen an increase in students using marijuana.

“It makes some logic that if it is passed, the more accessibility kids are going to have to marijuana the more likely we are going to see an increase even more than what we see today.”

2 News Oklahoma reached out to other school districts across our area. Jenks, Union, Owasso and TPS did not want to comment, however, Bixby Public Schools sent the following statement.

"The potential passage of Oklahoma State Question 820 - legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults over the age of 21 - would not necessarily affect school district operations directly. Therefore, Bixby Public Schools does not take a position for, or against, SQ 820.

However, the district is very concerned about the potential implications across the state relative to our students if it is passed. Similar to what we have experienced after the passage of SQ 788 in 2018, limited safeguards combined with increased availability of these products is likely to create challenges related to easier access and potential abuse by students in our schools.

The impact of drug and alcohol use by adolescents is well documented. Research shows that the brain continues to develop into adulthood (up to age 25). Drug use among teenagers may change the way their brains process and retain information and can have an effect on how well they can think, focus, concentrate, and remember. Additionally, the use of drugs, alcohol, and other mind-altering substances by students can make them more susceptible to risky behaviors and affect their long-term social and emotional well-being."

