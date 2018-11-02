Oklahoma's real-time insurance verification in effect

Those who think they can go undetected while driving without insurance are now getting a little road block.

The new Oklahoma Compulsory Insurance Verification System (OCIVS), which is overseen by the Oklahoma Insurance Department now allows for real-time insurance verification.

“This will go a long way toward solving Oklahoma’s uninsured driver problem,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak said. “This brings us one step closer to creating a real-time, reliable database for law enforcement officers, court clerks, district attorneys and tag agents to verify auto insurance coverage. Those trying to drive without insurance are about to get a rude awakening.”

Earlier this year, Doak notified all private passenger auto insurance companies in Oklahoma about the requirement to participate in OCIVS using a web service that allows access to the insurer’s real-time book of business.

The previous system allowed companies to upload data on a weekly or monthly basis.

“Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers in the nation,” state senator Ron Sharp said. “We have to change that. A better verification system can make a big difference. OID has the resources and regulatory authority to ensure compliance and manage the system efficiently.”

Lawmakers say Oklahoma has a high number of uninsured drivers, something they hope will change with the new law and help insurance premiums to decrease for everyone.

“Once people realize this database is accurate and updating in real time, they’ll be much more likely to keep their auto insurance current instead of risking a costly fine,” state representative Lewis Moore said.

The state says the new law authorizes the insurance commissioner to initiate an administrative proceeding against an insurance company that is not providing vehicle insurance policy information to the online verification system. It also allows for license plate numbers to be used for verification.

