Oklahoma representatives react to new House Speaker

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. House of Representatives elected Republican Rep. Mike Johnson from Louisiana as the new Speaker of the House Wednesday.

Rep. Johnson won the seat after a three-week battle between House representatives who continually failed to gather enough votes to hit the 217 requirements for the nominees.

The vote came after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by the House in early October.

Oklahoma representatives are sharing their reactions to the new speaker:

Rep. Mike Johnson is admired by the entire Republican Conference because of his integrity, his humility, and his commitment to put the best interests of the country over his own political self-interest. A former constitutional lawyer who worked on religious liberty issues, Rep. Johnson is a man who has a deep rudder of faith and understands that our nation must return to founding principles. I was honored to vote for him and congratulate him on being elected Speaker. Representative Josh Brecheen, Okla. 2nd congressional district

I am proud to congratulate my colleague and friend, Mike Johnson, on being elected the 56th Speaker of the House. Mike has been an instrumental leader in the Republican Conference during his time in office, first leading the Republican Study Committee and more recently as Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference. A principled Louisianan, he has a plan to finish the House’s work and secure the southern border. I have full faith in his ability to lead this body and look forward to working with him. Representative Tom Cole, Okla. 4th congressional district

Representative Kevin Hern from Oklahoma's 1st congressional district shared his excitement on X.

Congrats, @RepMikeJohnson!



You’re going to make an incredible Speaker of the House, and I can’t wait to help where I can. 🇺🇸 — Congressman Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) October 25, 2023

