Oklahoma prisons seek major boost in state funding

VINITA, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma Board of Corrections is asking the state to triple its funding next fiscal year and provide the agency with a more than $1.5 billion budget.

The funding request was approved Tuesday by the corrections board. It includes $884 million to add 5,200 prison beds; $91.7 million for inmate hepatitis C treatment; $31.9 million for facility repairs and maintenance; and $18.5 million for staff pay raises.

The agency received $517 million in funding for the current fiscal year.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh says the request is not a "wish list" but instead a realistic estimate of what the agency needs. Oklahoma has had the nation's highest incarceration rate and its prisons are regularly above capacity.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: