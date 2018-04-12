Oklahoma prisoner on the run since 1981 captured in Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a man who escaped an Oklahoma state prison more than 35 years ago has been captured in Texas.

The agency said in a news release that 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday morning at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym. Fingerprints confirmed his identity.

Paris escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in October 1981 after serving about 19 months of a nine-year sentence for drug possession and distribution. He was featured on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' "Most Wanted" list.

The agency says investigators tracked him down after a newspaper obituary for his mother listed a son in Houston named Stephen Michael Chavez.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: