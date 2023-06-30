Oklahoma politicians react to Supreme Court ruling on student debt forgiveness

TULSA, Okla. — As the last decision, the Supreme Court ruled President Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for nearly 43 million Americans is unconstitutional.

The 6-3 decision struck down what would be $400 billion in forgiveness over 30 years.

The decision impacts millions of Americans, with some saying some forgiveness could change their lives.



MORE >>> Supreme Court rules against Biden in student loan relief case

Others argue that borrowers knew what they were getting into when they took the loan and should be responsible for paying back.

Among those that support the Supreme Court decision include several Oklahoma legislators.

Representative Kevin Hern released this statement:

“Forgiving student loans is not under the jurisdiction of the President of the United States,” said Rep. Hern. “Even former Speaker Nancy Pelosi agrees. On July 28, 2021, she said, ‘People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. […] That has to be an act of Congress.' Today, the Supreme Court sided with the American taxpayers and rejected President Biden’s student loan bailout, which would have been the most reprehensible transfer of wealth away from the working class that our country has ever seen. I applaud their decision.”

Senator Mullin had this to say about the decision:

“The U.S. Supreme Court just blocked Biden's illegal student loan bailout. The Court has ruled: Joe Biden's cheap political attempt to transfer the financial burden of student loans to millions of hard-working taxpayers was an abuse of executive power," Mullin said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

