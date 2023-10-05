Watch Now
Oklahoma Natural Gas responds to gas leak near 88th and S Delaware Ave

Posted at 10:26 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 23:26:09-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Natural Gas as well as fire and police crews responded to reports of a strong gas odor near 88th and Delaware.

A person with ONG told 2 News a car hit the gas meter which caused the leak. Fire crews blocked of the streets surrounding the meter and are asking for people to avoid the area.

ONG did not evacuate the area and are working to stop the leak.

Some residents in the apartments surrounding the meter report concern about the strong gas odor that is present.

This is a developing story.

