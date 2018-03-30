Oklahoma native James Marsden shows support for teachers

Oklahoma native James Marsden showed support for Oklahoma teachers in their fight for better pay and increased education funding in an Instagram post Thursday.

Marsden, who was born in Stillwater and went to Putnam City schools, is known for roles in "X-Men," "Westworld" and "Hairspray."

"I support Oklahoma teachers," the actor wrote.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a teacher pay raise package that will increase the salaries for teachers in the state. Many teachers in the state still plan to walkout Monday due to what they call a lack of education funding in the state.

