Oklahoma medical marijuana rules proceed amid court challenge

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- The latest medical marijuana rules will stay in place after a judge's decision on a court challenge against them.

Judge Michael Tupper ruled Tuesday against a legal petition asking for an emergency injunction on 21 medical marijuana rules adopted this month. Tupper says petitioners didn't show "at this point" that the Board of Health overstepped its authority in imposing restrictions on State Question 788, which voters passed in June .

Board members first passed rules July 10 but redid them Aug. 1 after Attorney General Mike Hunter said they had overstepped their authority.

Rachel Bussett is the petitioners' attorney. She says the challenge still shows success because it has pressured the Health Department to act how "they're supposed to act."

Residents can start applying for medical marijuana licenses Saturday.

