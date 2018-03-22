Oklahoma man with bomb material, copy of Anarchist Cookbook arrested

2:38 PM, Mar 22, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: Copies of The Anarchist Cookbook by William Powell are kept in the reference section of the Harold Washington Library on December 17, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. William Powell, who published the book in 1971 at the age of 19, has requested the book be taken 'quietly and immediately out of print', after discovering that the book was studied by the student who recently opened fire at Arapahoe High School in Colorado, Powell. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson
Image copyright 2013 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A 63-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested after police said they found bomb-making materials and a copy of "The Anarchist Cookbook" in his hotel room.

Oklahoma County jail records show Richard Paul Holt of Marlow was booked Tuesday on complaints of making a bomb threat and drug possession. He's being held on $8,000 bail. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Police said officers called to a hotel in Oklahoma City's Bricktown entertainment district found ammunition, primers and a copy of the 1971 book that contains directions on how to make explosives and illegal drugs. The book has been banned in several countries.

The Oklahoman reports a witness told officers Holt made threats to blow things up and that she thought he meant he was going to bomb the hotel.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top