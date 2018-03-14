Oklahoma man charged with murder in death of 7-month-old son

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Prosecutors have filed first-degree murder and other charges against an Oklahoma City man accused in the death of his 7-month-old son.

District court records show charges were filed Wednesday against 31-year-old Victor Manuel Minjarez. Minjarez also is charged with desecrating a human corpse and second-degree burglary. Court records do not indicate if Minjarez is represented by an attorney.

Charges were filed one week after authorities discovered the body of Jody Minjarez. The infant had been the subject of an Amber Alert before his body was discovered March 7. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the child died from blunt force trauma to the head.

A police affidavit says Minjarez took the baby following a physical fight with the child's mother.

