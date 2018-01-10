TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma Magazine presents The Oklahoma Wedding Show, the region’s most upscale, intimate, exclusive wedding show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, at Expo Square Central Park Hall, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave.



The Oklahoma Wedding Show features all things wedding from top local and national wedding vendors showcasing the latest in fashion, cuisine, photography, entertainment and everything else a bride and groom needs for the special day.

Guests can speak one-on-one with talented, sought-after vendors. The event also offers the opportunity to sample cakes and food from the region’s top wedding bakeries and caterers.



This all-in-one event also hosts a wedding fashion show spotlighting a variety of gown styles along with bridesmaid dresses from premier bridal boutiques.



More than $13,000 in prizes will be given away during The Oklahoma Wedding Show, including a Mikimoto pearl earring set courtesy of Bruce G. Weber, a $500 gift basket from Williams-Sonoma and so much more for your dream wedding.



Admission is $12 per person. For more information, call 918.744.6205.

