Oklahoma leaders respond to arrest of former President Trump

Seth Wenig/AP
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 6:37 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 19:52:19-04

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) released the following statement.

“For those who think this will harm President Trump’s chances at running for the White House in 2024, I have news for you: it won’t,” said Rep. Hern. “The same people who were outraged over the possibility of Hillary Clinton’s prosecution for obvious crimes are now celebrating yet another witch hunt against the former President and political opponent of the current President. This type of hypocrisy is disgusting, and it underscores what millions of Americans see as a blatant double standard in our justice system, causing many to lose faith in those institutions. This will only lead to further division in this country. Despite President Biden’s hollow commitment to unity, I have yet to see him take even one action in pursuit of that goal.”


Rep. Kevin Hern

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement following the arrest of President Donald Trump.

“Today’s arrest of President Trump by a far-Left District Attorney in New York is a politically motivated witch hunt and a serious abuse of power that is destructive to our Republic. It is obvious that these charges were only brought because President Trump is running for President. This will make President Trump stronger and increase support for him as Americans are tired of their government being used against “We the People.” The real reason he is “wanted” is for making America Great Again; the ideology and actions he took as President. I continue to call on Democrats to join Republicans in condemning this baseless act of political persecution.”


Congressman Josh Brecheen

