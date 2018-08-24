Oklahoma lawmakers to be 'honored' for support of education

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma's state legislators will be collectively honored with an award Friday for their support of education.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate Majority Leader and President Pro Tempore-designate Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will accept the Oklahoma State School Boards Association's Legislator of the Year award on behalf of all their leagues.

“Passage of the state’s largest-ever teacher pay raise honored the critical role educators play in the lives of our children and finally allows Oklahoma school districts to offer regionally competitive teacher pay,” said OSSBA Executive Director Shawn Hime. “OSSBA is proud to recognize legislators for their work to pass the teacher pay raise and their commitment to ensuring every child has an outstanding teacher.”

The award comes after a teacher walkout halted class throughout the state, as teachers sought increased funding for public education and better pay. The nine-day walkout eventually ended, as legislators passed a series of tax hikes to fund a $6,100 average teacher pay raise and more funding for schools.

"Education has been and always be a priority in the Oklahoma Senate, which is why we’ll continue to focus on enacting the resources and reforms to support our teachers and help our students excel," Treat said.

