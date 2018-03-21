Oklahoma lawmakers could consider new prison

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A legislative budget leader says Oklahoma lawmakers could be willing to approve a bond package to build new prisons if needed.

Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh told lawmakers at a Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee hearing Tuesday that he hasn't seen much of an interest in the House or Senate to adopt a bond measure, which could total more than $800 million.

But Committee Chair Kim David notes that the Legislature adopted a $58.5 million bond package last year to build a new state health lab. She says that there's an interest "if the need is there."

The Oklahoman reports that David requested Allbaugh provide plans for where a prison would be, how much it would cost and other details to help lawmakers decide.

Allbaugh says the statewide prison population is currently at 115 percent of capacity.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: