Oklahoma lawmakers announce 'historic" education reform agreement

Tax credits for private school and teacher pay raises are included in what’s being called a “historic” education reform agreement by the Stitt administration. School choice has been the governor’s top priority since the beginning of this legislative session.

Initially, he called for an Education Savings Account, which is another term for school vouchers. There were concerns from parents that giving parents at least $5,000 for private school wasn’t a good use of taxpayer dollars when our public school system is in need of more funding. A poll released by the Oklahoma Education Coalition in February showed that the overwhelming majority of Oklahomans were against an ESA plan.

In March, in an effort to compromise, the Senate unveiled a different plan. It changed the voucher proposal to a tax credit. Ever since, lawmakers and Stitt have been in negotiations to get a deal passed.

Three weeks ago, with the legislative session nearing an end, Stitt put pressure on lawmakers. He vetoed 20 Senate bills with a message that he will continue to veto any and all legislation authored by Senators who do not support his education reform plan.

This final plan announced Monday allows for refundable tax credits for private schools ranging from $5,000 to $7,500 (depending on family income). It also gives teachers and all school certified personnel a pay raise that ranges from $3,000 to $6,000. It also gives a six-week paid maternity leave to teachers. It also establishes a fund available to every school district for improvements. The money could be used as each district sees fit.

