Oklahoma lawmaker responds to Ukraine president's address

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker says the Ukrainian president's address showed them the 'right thing to do' in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy addressed Congress on Wednesday morning and pleaded for a no fly zone over his country to stop Russian attacks.

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole reacted to the message.

“For nearly three weeks now, the world has watched President Zelenskyy and thousands of brave Ukrainians heroically defend their home against a tyrant’s attempted takeover. This morning, President Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress to ask for more strategic support. His message was compelling and resolute: Ukraine needs our support.



Since Putin’s unprovoked invasion and ruthless war began, freedom loving people around the world have rallied to show their support for the Ukrainian people. Although the United States, our NATO allies and partners have taken steps to punish Putin’s behavior through sanctions, the fact of the matter is that innocent Ukrainian lives are being claimed every day. The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen, and there are cities in ruin from land warfare on the European continent on a scale unseen since World War II.



As an ardent defender of freedom, it is critical that the United States support Ukraine in their most dire hour and send a clear message to Vladimir Putin that America will not stand for his lawless behavior. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on the specifics of how and when to help Ukraine in their fight for freedom, but I would challenge any lawmaker to say they left that meeting today without knowing that it is the right thing to do.”

