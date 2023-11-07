Oklahoma launches 3-part tutoring initiative

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, unveiled a new tutoring initiative on Monday, calling it the "biggest" in the nation.

The comprehensive plan has three key components, starting with a search for community volunteers to provide in-person tutoring during holiday breaks. "It's going to ensure that every student is going to have the ability to get caught back up through access to tutoring," said Walters.

Secondly, Walters announced that effective immediately, students will have access to 24/7 virtual tutoring provided by Varsity Tutors.

The initiative will also include a "High Dosage" program starting in January, which offers educators a new gig at $50 an hour, plus incentives for student achievement.

"We're going to continue to find ways to incentivize the tutoring. The other thing is injecting free market incentives. This is the first time the state is actually going to be paying tutors based on their performance as an incentive bonus," said Walters.

He also said this funding is sourced from the state's federal COVID education stimulus, known as ESSER Fund.

Local Tulsa resident Brad Sprague hopes those who want to make a difference will apply to tutor. "Good role models, especially people that are interested in kids and want to see them reach their potential," said Sprague.

As the plan rolls out, Walters said that the state's Department of Education will maintain its partnership with PragerU.

For more information and to apply to be a tutor, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

