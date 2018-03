OKLAHOMA CITY -- Minutes before Gov. Mary Fallin was set to sign a pay raise bill for Oklahoma teachers Thursday, it was announced that changes were needed for the bill.

The signing ceremony for the bill, which was set for 3 p.m., has been postponed until further notice.

The Oklahoma Senate passed the bill late Wednesday. The package would increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging and oil and gas production.

Gov. Fallin has said she "absolutely" plans to sign the bill.

