Oklahoma house passes Bipartisan Revenue agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma house passed a Bipartisan Revenue agreement for teachers and state employee raises Friday night.

The plan gives at least a $5,000 raise and depending on a teacher's experience and college degree, could go as high as $83,000.

It also provides more money for classrooms and raises for school support staff.

Prior to Monday's vote, the Oklahoma Education Association said the bill is a step in the right direction, but a teacher walkout on April 2 is still on.

