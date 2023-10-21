Watch Now
Oklahoma Highway Patrol looking for missing OKC woman

Posted at 2:34 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 15:34:32-04

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing person advisory for Keylicia Johnson out of Oklahoma City.

Johnson is 4'11, 125 pounds, last seen wearing a sports bra, shorts and a hair bonnet. Last seen in Oklahoma City near NW 6th street and Metamora.

Her hair is in short twisted braids. If seen, please call 911.

