Oklahoma Highway Patrol looking for missing OKC woman

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing person advisory for Keylicia Johnson out of Oklahoma City.
Johnson is 4'11, 125 pounds, last seen wearing a sports bra, shorts and a hair bonnet. Last seen in Oklahoma City near NW 6th street and Metamora.
Her hair is in short twisted braids. If seen, please call 911.
