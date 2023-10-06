Oklahoma Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for Pryor man

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Pryor Creek Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for Olen Dyer.

Dyer is 61 years old, 5'7, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen on Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m. near North Fairland Street and Northeast 1st Street in Pryor.

OHP says Dyer has the mental capacity of a 14-year-old. He left home on foot and it is unknown which direction he headed.

If you have any information at all, call 911.

