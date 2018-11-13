Oklahoma Highway Patrol crews search for missing man

12:25 PM, Nov 13, 2018
Maddie Meyer
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on Tuesday are conducting a search for Wesley Still Smoking, who has been missing since Oct. 17.

Still Smoking has been the subject of a Silver Alert since October. His vehicle was found in a heavily wooded area in Mayes County on Sunday.

Troopers are conducting a grid search for the 75-year-old man.

