Oklahoma health officials investigate Salmonella outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it's helping investigate a nationwide salmonella outbreak that's linked to a stimulant-like plant called kratom.

Officials say a total of 91 people in 36 states, including four cases in Oklahoma, have been linked to the outbreak.

Health officials say the outbreak is associated with kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia that's consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. It may be brewed in a tea, chewed, smoked or ingested in capsules.

Epidemiologists obtained kratom powder from a store in Tulsa where a person who later became ill reported making a purchase. Officials say the epidemiologists found outbreak-associated strains of salmonella in both samples.

Salmonella poisoning causes abdominal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: