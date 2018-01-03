Oklahoma Health Department submits plan for budget cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma State Department of Health has proposed large budget cuts through layoffs and program cuts.

The Oklahoman reports that the proposal would cut the department's budget by about $17.8 million, twice the amount the Legislature demanded. The plan would lay off nearly 200 employees and could end grants to child-abuse prevention programs and health centers.

Department officials acknowledged in October that the department was struggling to make payroll.

The Legislature gave the department $30 million to help stabilize the situation. But it also required the department to create a corrective plan and cut its budget by 15 percent, or $8 million, by July 2019.

The State Auditor's Office, a grand jury and federal officials are investigating the department for alleged overspending and shifting of money.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: