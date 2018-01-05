Oklahoma game wardens seek information after bald eagle shot in southeast Oklahoma

Fair
BROKEN BOW, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Game Wardens are seeking information after a bald eagle was shot in southeast Oklahoma.
A passerby reported finding the eagle on Dec. 27 on Myrtle Road in a rural area west of Broken Bow.
The eagle and a rifle casing were collected as evidence. Game Warden Kenny Lawson reported that the eagle had been shot out of a tree overhanging the road.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Lawson at 580-513-4963 or Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039.
