Oklahoma DPS: Growing number of protest groups not tied to teacher walkout at state Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says it's monitoring protests outside the state Capitol involving groups not tied to the ongoing teacher walkout.

"The situation is being closely monitored for the safety of educators, elected officials and others at the Capitol and the surrounding area," DPS officials said.

DPS said there have been reports of threats made towards members of the Legislature and the Governor's office.

"The Department of Public Safety is consistently utilizing resources to identify and monitor these outside groups, investigate threats made, and to provide safety and security for all attendees," a press release said.

Oklahoma teachers are in day three of a walkout Wednesday as they seek increased funding for public schools in the state.

