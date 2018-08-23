Oklahoma doctors express concern over medical marijuana rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Enthusiasm for Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws could be tempered by hesitant doctors who will be responsible for recommending the drug to patients.

Two medical professionals told a legislative working group Wednesday that they want stricter medical marijuana regulations in the state. But nearly a dozen residents followed the comments saying the physicians aren't knowledgeable about the benefits of cannabis.

The doctors say evidence on marijuana benefits is largely anecdotal because there isn't much research on the substance. Patient advocates say there's plenty of marijuana-related research in professional medical databases.

The state Board of Health initially adopted strict rules July 10 after voters legalized medical marijuana by passing State Question 788. The board redid the rules Aug. 1 after an attorney general's opinion saying the board overstepped its authority.

