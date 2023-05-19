Watch Now
Oklahoma Department of Corrections implements statewide lockdown

Posted at 6:39 PM, May 19, 2023
HOMINY, Okla. — According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Okla.

ODOC says visitation at all facilities is canceled until further notice. More details will be released as they become available.

