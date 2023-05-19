Oklahoma Department of Corrections implements statewide lockdown

HOMINY, Okla. — According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Okla.
ODOC says visitation at all facilities is canceled until further notice. More details will be released as they become available.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter