Oklahoma City Police Officer transported to hospital after hostage situation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that an officer was transported to a local hospital after a hostage situation took place at the Oklahoma County Jail.
The hostage situation was between an inmate and a jail employee.
The officer has been rescued and is currently being treated at a local hospital, the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
The suspect was shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police Officers.
This is a developing story, we will update as new information becomes available.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter