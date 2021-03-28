Oklahoma City Police Officer transported to hospital after hostage situation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that an officer was transported to a local hospital after a hostage situation took place at the Oklahoma County Jail.

The hostage situation was between an inmate and a jail employee.

The officer has been rescued and is currently being treated at a local hospital, the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspect was shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police Officers.

This is a developing story, we will update as new information becomes available.

