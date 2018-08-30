Oklahoma City police chief wants marijuana ordinance changed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma City's police chief is proposing a change to a marijuana ordinance that could improve the area's historically crowded jail.

KFOR-TV reports that Police Chief Bill Citty spoke to the City Council on Tuesday about arresting people for marijuana possession.

Police are currently arresting anyone caught possessing marijuana, which is currently punishable by a $1,200 fine and six months in jail. Citty proposes lowering the fine to $400 with no jail time.

Mark Opgrande with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says reducing the punishment will decrease the jail population and free up more employees to do other tasks.

Citty says police would still arrest someone possessing more than 3 ounces because that would be a violation of state law.

The proposal will be discussed again Sept. 11.

