Oklahoma City permits rental locations for electric scooters

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Electric scooters that have popped up on sidewalks throughout the U.S. and led to lawsuits and cease-and-desist orders in some places are now officially allowed in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoman reports the city granted permits for 15 rental locations to Bird Rides Inc. The California-based company's scooters have been parked in random spots in Oklahoma City since early August. The City Council had ordered them to be impounded before relenting and allowing Bird to apply for permits to leave scooters in public rights of way.

Oklahoma City property owners provided letters of "no objection" for the rental locations.

Riders activate the scooters via smartphone app. Renters pay a $1 activation fee and 15 cents per minute. Scooters are deployed each morning, picked up in the evening and recharged overnight.

