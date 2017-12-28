Oklahoma City jail improving amid record low population

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Public officials say the declining population at the county jail in Oklahoma City is easing several problems.

Oklahoma County Commission Chairman Brian Maughan tells The Oklahoman that the jail's population was at a record low of 1,560 as of Wednesday.

Commissioner Ray Vaughn says the smaller population is allowing renovation and cleaning of prisoner pods to progress. He says mold continues to be extensive due to leaking water pipes that'll cost $5 million to replace.

Maughan says staff morale and turnover are also improving.

The jail has been troubled with structural and operational problems since it opened in 1991. It also came under federal oversight in 2009 for civil rights violations.

The U.S. Justice Department has said it plans to conduct an inspection of the jail early next year.

