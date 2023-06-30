Oklahoma Capitol turns 106

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating the 106th anniversary of the state capitol construction being finished.

On June 30, 1917, the finishing touches were added to the state capitol that sits on 2300 North Lincoln Blvd in Oklahoma City.

OHS says the ornate structure was built on land donated by William F. Harn and John J. Culbertson and took three years to complete.

The recognizable dome was not added until decades later, with a dedication in 2002.

Its crowning element is a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture called “The Guardian,” created by artist and State Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney.

