Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma Capitol turns 106

State Capitol Construction_4.jpg
Oklahoma Historical Society
State Capitol Construction_4.jpg
State Capitol Construction_1.jpg
State Capitol Construction_2.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 12:12:54-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating the 106th anniversary of the state capitol construction being finished.

On June 30, 1917, the finishing touches were added to the state capitol that sits on 2300 North Lincoln Blvd in Oklahoma City.

State Capitol Construction_1.jpg

OHS says the ornate structure was built on land donated by William F. Harn and John J. Culbertson and took three years to complete.

The recognizable dome was not added until decades later, with a dedication in 2002.

State Capitol Construction_4.jpg

Its crowning element is a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture called “The Guardian,” created by artist and State Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney.

To learn more about the history of Oklahoma's State Capitol, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7