Oklahoma Blood Institute offering 'Golden Ticket' to donors ahead of Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — To make up for being closed on Thanksgiving, the Oklahoma blood institute is offering Oklahomans a chance to win a “golden ticket”. The incentives include pies and shirts. One of the chocolate bars at each location will also have a “golden ticket” inside the wrapper that will earn you a $250 gift card.

OBI provides 90% of the blood supply to hospitals across the state. Tulsa’s location provides up to 1,200 units on any given day. OBI says that’s enough blood to save hundreds of lives in a hospital during an emergency.

However, blood supply is still critically low due to lasting impacts of the pandemic. Starting Tuesday through Wednesday, all of OBI’s locations will have more staff to assist more donors. Tulsa’s clinic was busy Tuesday morning and staff are hoping it will last throughout the day and into tomorrow to make up for the loss of blood donations for the holiday.

If you would like to donate blood, you can make an appointment by CLICKING HERE. They are also accepting walk-ins.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --