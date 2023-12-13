Oklahoma awards American Airlines $22M for Tulsa facility enhancements

TULSA, Okla. — Through the State of Oklahoma's Business Expansion Incentive Program, more than 300 new jobs will be available at American Airlines' maintenance base and overhaul facility in Tulsa.

The program awarded American Airlines $22 million to improve the Tech Ops - Tulsa location near the Tulsa International Airport. Oklahoma will give the funds over three years.

Along with the investment, the airline announced $400 million in enhancements at the base over the last three years.

"For Oklahoma's business sector to succeed, we must support the existing companies that are right here in Oklahoma," said Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Lt. Governor and Secretary of Workforce and Economic Development. “Because of resources like the Business Expansion Incentive Program and the P3 Pooled Finance Program, Oklahoma companies will strengthen and grow, boosting local economies and moving our state forward."

Tulsa Regional Chamber President Mike Neal also supports the award.

“We at the Tulsa Regional Chamber applaud the state’s $22 million award from the state’s Business Expansion Incentive Program to American Airlines and its maintenance base in Tulsa. American Airlines has been essential to Tulsa’s economy since the mid-1940s, providing employment to generations of people in this region. This investment, which is earmarked for ongoing improvements and hundreds of additional jobs, again illustrates American Airlines’ long-term commitment to economic development in this city and state.”

