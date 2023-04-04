OK Attorney General: State Board of Education can't make rules without legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond ruled Oklahoma does not give the State Board of Education the ability to make administrative rules without being directed by the State Legislature Tuesday.

“It is well settled that an agency may only exercise the powers expressly given by statute,” the opinion states. “An agency cannot expand those powers by its own authority.”

The opinion comes after some argued State Superintendent Ryan Walters overstepped by putting restrictions on school libraries and sexual education.

“Whether I agree or disagree with any particular rule in question is irrelevant if the Board does not have the proper authority to issue those rules,” he said. “The Legislature is vested with policymaking authority. I will not allow any state agency, board or commission to usurp the Legislature’s rightful role, even if they have the best of intentions.”

The opinion states any rules enacted by the Board exceeding its authority are void and cannot be enforced by either the Oklahoma State Department of Education or the SBE.

Read the full opinion here.

