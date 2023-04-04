Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OK Attorney General: State Board of Education can't make rules without legislature

Gentner Drummond
Sue Ogrocki/AP
In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond arrives for inauguration ceremonies in Oklahoma City. Drummond is seeking to slow the state's pace of carrying out an execution roughly every 30 days, citing the burden the pace is having on Oklahoma's prison personnel. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Gentner Drummond
Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:42:15-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond ruled Oklahoma does not give the State Board of Education the ability to make administrative rules without being directed by the State Legislature Tuesday.

“It is well settled that an agency may only exercise the powers expressly given by statute,” the opinion states. “An agency cannot expand those powers by its own authority.”

The opinion comes after some argued State Superintendent Ryan Walters overstepped by putting restrictions on school libraries and sexual education.

“Whether I agree or disagree with any particular rule in question is irrelevant if the Board does not have the proper authority to issue those rules,” he said. “The Legislature is vested with policymaking authority. I will not allow any state agency, board or commission to usurp the Legislature’s rightful role, even if they have the best of intentions.”

The opinion states any rules enacted by the Board exceeding its authority are void and cannot be enforced by either the Oklahoma State Department of Education or the SBE.

Read the full opinion here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7