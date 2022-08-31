Oklahoma attorney general releases guidance on state's abortion laws

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's office released guidance Wednesday to combat misinformation about abortion laws.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Oklahoma's trigger law made it one of the most restrictive states for abortion in the country. O'Connor's statement Thursday addressed questions about the state's laws and how violators should be handled by law enforcement.

“None of our laws—civil or criminal—punish the mother in connection with an abortion,” O’Connor said.

The release from his office included the following situations that Oklahoma's criminal and civil abortion laws do not apply:

Unintentional miscarriages

Ectopic pregnancies and related treatments

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

Contraception, including Plan B

Oklahoma criminalized abortion in 1910, and a new law criminalizing abortion with increased penalties took effect in late August. Oklahoma also passed laws approving private civil damages against those who perform or assist in performing abortions in Oklahoma.

O'Connor's office said they've heard several instances in which women and doctors are being told otherwise. They provided further guidance for law enforcement and prosecutors of those who'd break those abortion laws:

