Oklahoma AG investigating insulin makers 'price gouging'

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is the latest to go after the makers of insulin—accusing them of price gouging to line their pockets.

Drummond said we are in an insulin crisis. Drugmakers have been under fire for years for pricing insulin in the hundreds of dollars --- forcing Americans, including many Oklahomans, to choose rent or health.

“They are putting a priority on their profit as opposed to patient care and I am going to give them legal incentive to do the right thing,” he said.

Due to mounting investigations and limited staff, Drummond announced this week he is looking for outside counsel to investigate conduct and potentially pursue litigation. States attorneys general in other states have done the same and dozens of lawsuits have been filed in recent years.

Drummond said he wants to start with the insulin problem but also wants to focus on a bigger problem he sees with Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). PBMs are companies that act as middlemen to get lower costs for insurance companies.

“Initially I thought I would tackle it all at once, but that elephant is too big to chew,” he explained. “With the insulin piece, we can make an immediate, impactful difference to Oklahomans.”

We spoke to patient and Oklahoman Megan Quickle who said affordable access for all can’t come soon enough. Quickle was diagnosed with Type One Diabetes when she was two years old.

“Insulin for people living with diabetes is like oxygen,” she said. “We can’t live without it. It is not a choice.”

Right now, there are $35 caps on insulin prices for those on Medicare and Medicaid as well as state employees. Companies like Eli Lilly announced a cap last year for all patients. Sanofi established a cap for uninsured and insured patients as well.

Drummond said it’s well past time a small number of manufacturers that control the market stop keeping life-saving drugs artificially high.

13% of Oklahoma residents are diagnosed with diabetes. Drummond said he is requesting bids for outside counsel through the end of January.

