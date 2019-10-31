UPDATE: Oklahoma Supreme Court denies 'emergency temporary injunction'

OKLAHOMA CITY — UPDATE: The permitless carry law will go into effect Friday, Nov. 1 after the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied an emergency temporary injunction, according to court documents from the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

Rep. Jason Lowe filed an 'emergency temporary injunction' to the Oklahoma Supreme Court Thursday to delay permitless carry from going in effect tomorrow, Nov. 1.

In court documents, Lowe says if the law takes effect "it will irreparably violate rights guaranteed by the Constitution and zealously protected by the Oklahoma courts."

Lowe goes on to say, in the court documents, that the law could also "permanently deprive Plaintiffs/Appellants of legal or financial recourse and endanger the public at large."

This comes one day after an Oklahoma County district judge denied the request for an injunction and determined that the law is constitutional and does not violate the single-subject rule.

The law will allow people to carry a gun without a permit or any training.

