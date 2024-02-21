Watch Now
Okla. Counter-terrorism Task Force, police investigating threats to Owasso schools

Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 21, 2024
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department and the Oklahoma Counter-terrorism Task Force are investigating threats against Owasso Public Schools.

OPD said the schools received threatening emails and calls over the past two days.

Owasso police are adding more officers at the schools as they investigate the threats. Police are not releasing the details or the nature of the threats.

2 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

