Okla. authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases

(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, Pool File)
Convicted BTK killer Dennis Radar listens to court proceedings, Oct. 5, 2005, in El Dorado, Kan.On Wednesday August 23, 2023, authorities in Oklahoma and Missouri said they are investigating whether the BTK serial killer responsible for other homicides, with their search leading them to dig on Tuesday, Aug. 22, near his former Kansas property.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 15:40:09-04

The BTK serial killer has been named the “prime suspect” in two unsolved killings — one in Oklahoma and another in Missouri — leading authorities to dig this week near his former Kansas property in Park City, authorities announced Wednesday.

Osage County, Oklahoma, Undersheriff Gary Upton told The Associated Press that the investigation into whether Dennis Rader was responsible for additional crimes started with the re-examination last year of the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney, a 16-year-old cheerleader in Pawhuska. The case, which was investigated on and off over the years, was reopened in December.

Sheriff Eddie Virden told KAKE-TV that a bank was having new alarms installed across the street from the laundromat where Kinney was last seen. Rader was a regional installer for ADT at the time, although the sheriff wasn’t able to confirm that Rader installed the systems. He also was involved in Boy Scouts in the area.

Virden said he decided to investigate when he learned that Rader had included the phrase “bad laundry day” in his writings.

