Okie from Muskogee: Merle Haggard statue planned in Muskogee

<b>Merle Haggard</b>, 79 — Died: April 6, 2016 — "The Hag" was one of country music's true icons, winning Grammys, ACM Awards, CMA Awards and a Kennedy Center Honor during his long career. Haggard had 38 chart-topping country hits including "Mama Tried," "Workin' Man Blues" and "Pancho and Lefty" with his friend Willie Nelson. He's influenced countless musicians in his wake. Haggard recorded his final single months before he died of complications from pneumonia, it was released a month after his death.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 16:21:07-04

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The original "Okie from Muskogee" will be enshrined in the city thanks to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

OMHOF announced Wednesday plans for a bronze statue honoring Merle Haggard and his music.

The statue will sit outside the Muskogee Civic Center, the venue where Haggard recorded "Okie from Muskogee" during a live concert.

“It is undeniable that to this day, over fifty years after the release of the record, people around the world still know Muskogee because of that song," said Sue Harris, former Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

