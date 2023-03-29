Okie from Muskogee: Merle Haggard statue planned in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The original "Okie from Muskogee" will be enshrined in the city thanks to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

OMHOF announced Wednesday plans for a bronze statue honoring Merle Haggard and his music.

The statue will sit outside the Muskogee Civic Center, the venue where Haggard recorded "Okie from Muskogee" during a live concert.

“It is undeniable that to this day, over fifty years after the release of the record, people around the world still know Muskogee because of that song," said Sue Harris, former Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

