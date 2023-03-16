Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Okemah toddler died from drowning after disappearing from home in 2022

Missing Okemah boy
Muscogee Nation
Muscogee Nation put a notice out on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. saying Ares Muse went missing from his home in the Okemah area. Sept. 12, 2022.
Missing Okemah boy
Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 17:51:00-04

OKEMAH, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's report confirms that Ares Muse died by drowning.

Muse disappeared from his Okemah home in September 2022. 2 News Oklahoma responded to the area while they searched.

Crews searching for missing toddler near Okemah

After searching all day crews found Muse dead. The community mourned his loss.

Okemah community mourns toddler found dead

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7