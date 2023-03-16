Okemah toddler died from drowning after disappearing from home in 2022

OKEMAH, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's report confirms that Ares Muse died by drowning.

Muse disappeared from his Okemah home in September 2022. 2 News Oklahoma responded to the area while they searched.

After searching all day crews found Muse dead. The community mourned his loss.

